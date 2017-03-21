Hero Cat Alerts Wisconsin Couple to Carbon Monoxide in Their Home

Simply put, the Shanahans were “saved by Grace.”

That’s what a Wisconsin couple are saying about the heroics of their cat named Grace, who alerted them to lethal amounts of carbon monoxide in their home last month.

The 8-year-old Maine Coon mix rattled their bedroom door with her paw, according to ABC News, who reported the story, which woke up Annette Shanahan, who had fallen asleep, ill on a chair in her Reedsburg home.

“Gracie started pounding at the door. Pounding loud. She was really pounding,” she told the station. “Our house is 120 years old so the door rattles.”

Kevin Shanahan woke up feeling sick and heard the rattling, too.

“When he stood up he realized something was wrong. He realized he was fuzzy and not right also,” Annette said. “My husband went and looked to see if our children were home. But I couldn’t stand up. I was thinking in my head I was having a heart attack. I slid down on my side down the stairs and he had gotten my cellphone to call our children to find out where they were.”

One of their children received a phone call from Kevin and immediately heard his impaired speech, the story said. Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, confusion and chest pain. Thankfully, even though some of these symptoms were present, Annette was able to dial 911.

“We didn’t have the presence of mind to think to get out of the house,” she said. “All I got out was our address. I said, ‘I can’t breathe’ and kept repeating our address.”

Lethal amounts of carbon monoxide were discovered in the home, caused by a vent that was iced shut on a tankless gas water heater — and somehow Grace (a.k.a. Gracie) sensed the dangerous situation.

“We usually sleep with our door closed and right before we went to sleep she was outside our door meowing which is very unusual,” Annette told ABC News. “So I thought, ‘Oh I’ll just let her in.’ She wasn’t feeling well. She sensed something was wrong before that I guess.”