April the Giraffe has finally brought forth a mini-me into this world, and they are now happily sharing her pen.

The Internet-famous animal gave birth, after two months of being anxiously watched on her live stream, to a baby boy. Her 16-month pregnancy became a bit of a frantic joke online, as those religiously watching the giraffe expressed their exasperation in memes and Facebook comments.

But just how many loyal viewers were there? Probably more than you’d expect. According to Google, April’s stream received over 232 million live views, which added up to 7.6 billion minutes of live watch-time.

All these animal lovers made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube history in just 66 days.

Of course, it was the big moment that attracted the most viewers. On the day April welcomed her baby boy to the world, over 14 million people tuned in, with 1.2 million from around the world watching the actual birth as it happened. These numbers made the arrival one of the top five most-watched moments for a live event ever on YouTube.

This currently unnamed baby has a lot to live up to; good thing he is so stinking cute.