Here Are the Top Names for April the Giraffe's Baby Boy

Phase one is complete! April’s rapidly-growing baby boy is one step closer to getting a name.

After several days of open voting, Animal Adventure Park has revealed the the top ten names submitted to its naming contest.

Now that they have this final list, fans can vote for their favorite out of the ten. The choice with the most votes will become the calf’s name for good.

As before, each vote costs $1, with a minimum of five votes per entry. The proceeds from the contest will go to giraffe conservation and the care of the residents at Animal Adventure Park.

Here are the top 10 you can choose from in alphabetical order:

“Alyssa’s Choice” – If this option wins, the calf’s keeper, Alyssa, will get to name the calf

Apollo

Geoffrey

Gio

Harpur

Noah

Ollie

Patch

Patches

Unity

You have until April 30 to make your voice heard. After this, the name will most likely be announced on May 1. And you can watch how the calf takes to his new name on May 2, when the live stream will be back on!