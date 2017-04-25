Henry Cavill's Dog Is the Most Huggable 'Traveling Bear' We've Ever Seen

Co-pilots don’t get much cuter than Kal.

Henry Cavill’s adorable pooch has been globetrotting with his master a lot lately, and photos of his “traveling bear” on Instagram are a vacation from your typical feed fodder.

“These past few days have been very busy with travel to new destinations for my next job. What seemed like an impossible task was made into less of a mission by my constant companion. #TheTravelingBear #MI6 #Kal,” wrote the actor in early April, sharing photos of Kal laying in the aisle of a plane and smiling from the tarmac.

These past few days have been very busy with travel to new destinations for my next job. What seemed like an impossible task was made into less of a mission by my constant companion. #TheTravelingBear #MI6 #Kal A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

It’s apparently been a busy month for the actor, who was filming Mission Impossible 6 last week with Tom Cruise, just blocks away from the Champs-Élysées shooting.

Somehow we’re not surprised that Superman’s dog would rock the friendly skies like a pro — or fashion some feet into a pillow when necessary (when you’re on the road you have to be resourceful).

#TheTravelingBear A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

His sidekick must motivate the actor as he preps for The Durrell Challenge 2017, a 13k road race held in Jersey, Channel Islands, on May 14th, benefiting the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust that helps save animals from extinction.

Clearly, Dad is also teaching his buddy some skills.

“Kal practising his hero pose,” the actor wrote with a selfie last week.