WATCH: Hedgehog with Progressive Neurological Disease Walks Again Thanks to Lego ‘Wheelchair’

When Chappi the hedgehog was faced with struggle, she didn’t back down — she pushed forward in a homemade wheelchair.

Chappi is one of several adorable hedgehogs on Instagram with an understandably large following.

Recently the little gal’s 4,000+ fans have been helping her work through a difficult time.

According to Laughing Squid, the Mexico-based hedgehog was diagnosed with Wobbly Hedgehog Syndrome, a progressive neurological disorder that makes it hard for hedgehogs to walk.

Chappi did her best to stay active, but it eventually got to a point where she could longer walk on her own. The hedgehog’s human mom knew her beloved pet was a fighter, so she came up with a plan.

“As you know, my little girl can’t walk anymore, she is just too weak. We could see that she could move her little feet, so I decided to try making a wheelchair,” Chappi’s owner wrote in an Instagram post.

After some trial and error, Chappi’s mom found that Legos were a cheap and easy-to-use option when it came to hedgehog wheelchair construction. A tad more tinkering, and Chappi had a new set of wheels.

As the above video shows, Chappi is adjusting to the wheelchair well, and is back to moving around on her own again.

“She’s getting used to the chair, after almost 3 moths without walking. She’s a little fighter,” Chappi’s owner wrote on Instagram.

So let little Chappi, her fierce spirit and her mom be a reminder that even when your problems seems insurmountable, there is always a way to push through.