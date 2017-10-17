Double Trouble: Tried-and-True Halloween Costumes for Furry Siblings
Don’t let sibling rivalry ruin your Halloween. These fur-tastic costumes for two will make your pets the belles (and beaux) of the pet parade
Posted on
More
1 of 10
THE PRINCESS & THE FROG
Are your pets fairy tale fans? Their Halloween will surely have a happy ending in these cute costumes.
Buy it! Rubies Princess Pet Costume, amazon.com; $14.37
2 of 10
LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD & GRANDMA/THE BIG BAD WOLF
Continuing the fairy tale theme, but this time with a little more bite!
Buy it! Rubies Little Red Riding Hood Dog Costume, amazon.com; $7.91
3 of 10
ANGEL & DEVIL
The hardest part about this duo disguise is deciding which furry kid is more deserving of those devil horns.
Buy it! Rubie's Pet Devil Costume, amazon.com; $10.46
Buy it! Forum Cute Pet Cat Dog Angel Costume, amazon.com; $5.99 - $13.99
4 of 10
RABBI & NUN
While we're on the topic of good vs. evil, a religious outfit is fitting for any devout dog lovers and their holy hounds.
Buy it! Rubie's Yarmulke Dog Tallis Costume, amazon.com; $10.27
5 of 10
BATMAN & THE JOKER
Canine connoisseurs and comic book fans alike will appreciate your pups getting their hero and/or villain ensembles on. Perfect for pet siblings who are arch-nemeses.
Buy it! Rubie's Costume Company Classic Batman Dog Costume, amazon.com; $9.04
Buy it! Batman The Dark Knight Joker Costume, amazon.com; $13.96
6 of 10
EWOK & CHEWBACCA
Are your pets the cutest thing in this galaxy (or any other)? These Star Wars-inspired getups are too adorable and funny to pass up.
Buy it! Rubie's Star Wars Pet Costume Collection, amazon.com; $7.12
Buy it! Rubie's Chewbacca Pet Costume, amazon.com; $16.49 - $25.00
7 of 10
JANIS JOPLIN & JIMI HENDRIX
Is your kitty or canine a classic rock enthusiast? Woodstock woofers and free-lovin' felines can celebrate the Age of Aquarius in these haute hippie digs.
Buy it! Hippie Pet Costume, jet.com; $43.83
8 of 10
MICHAEL JACKSON & MADONNA
Whether your pets are pop royalty or material mutts, their barks and meows can be "thrillers" this Halloween.
Buy it! Pet Pop King Costume, costummer.net; $24.99
9 of 10
HOT DOG & KETCHUP
We envision a Dachshund and cat sibling (catsup?!) cooking up trouble in these costumes, but a pair of foodie fidos would look delicious, too.
Buy it! Hot Dog Costume, amazon.com; $14.99
Buy it! Rasta Imposta Heinz Ketchup Pet Costume, amazon.com; $11.95
10 of 10
THING 1 & THING 2
Simple, yet Seussical. These silly pet tees can be worn year-round.
Buy it! Pet Clothes Thing 1 Dog T-Shirt, amazon.com; $7.90