Double Trouble: Tried-and-True Halloween Costumes for Furry Siblings

Don’t let sibling rivalry ruin your Halloween. These fur-tastic costumes for two will make your pets the belles (and beaux) of the pet parade

By @sarynthumps

Posted on

More

1 of 10

Rubie's; Pet Halloween Costume Collection

THE PRINCESS & THE FROG

Are your pets fairy tale fans? Their Halloween will surely have a happy ending in these cute costumes.

Buy it! Rubies Princess Pet Costume, amazon.com; $14.37

Buy it! Frog Dog Costume, amazon.com; $12.95

2 of 10

Rubie's; Petco

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD & GRANDMA/THE BIG BAD WOLF

Continuing the fairy tale theme, but this time with a little more bite!

Buy it! Rubies Little Red Riding Hood Dog Costume, amazon.com; $7.91

Buy it! Bootique Bathrobe Granny Dog Costume, Petco; $9.99

3 of 10

Forum Novelties; Rubie's

ANGEL & DEVIL

The hardest part about this duo disguise is deciding which furry kid is more deserving of those devil horns.

Buy it! Rubie's Pet Devil Costume, amazon.com; $10.46

Buy it! Forum Cute Pet Cat Dog Angel Costume, amazon.com; $5.99 - $13.99

4 of 10

Rubie's; Fitco

RABBI & NUN

While we're on the topic of good vs. evil, a religious outfit is fitting for any devout dog lovers and their holy hounds.

Buy it! Rubie's Yarmulke Dog Tallis Costume, amazon.com; $10.27

Buy it! Nun Dog Costume; BrandsOnSale, $14.99

5 of 10

Rubie's

BATMAN & THE JOKER

Canine connoisseurs and comic book fans alike will appreciate your pups getting their hero and/or villain ensembles on. Perfect for pet siblings who are arch-nemeses.

Buy it! Rubie's Costume Company Classic Batman Dog Costume, amazon.com; $9.04

Buy it! Batman The Dark Knight Joker Costume, amazon.com; $13.96

6 of 10

Rubie's

EWOK & CHEWBACCA

Are your pets the cutest thing in this galaxy (or any other)? These Star Wars-inspired getups are too adorable and funny to pass up.

Buy it! Rubie's Star Wars Pet Costume Collection, amazon.com; $7.12

Buy it! Rubie's Chewbacca Pet Costume, amazon.com; $16.49 - $25.00

7 of 10

Rubie's; Walmart

JANIS JOPLIN & JIMI HENDRIX

Is your kitty or canine a classic rock enthusiast? Woodstock woofers and free-lovin' felines can celebrate the Age of Aquarius in these haute hippie digs.

Buy it! Hippie Pet Costume, jet.com; $43.83

Buy it! Hippie Halloween Pet Costume, Walmart; $9.28

8 of 10

Costummer; Halloween Express

MICHAEL JACKSON & MADONNA

Whether your pets are pop royalty or material mutts, their barks and meows can be "thrillers" this Halloween.

Buy it! Pet Pop King Costume, costummer.net; $24.99

Buy it! Pop Queen Pet Costume, HalloweenExpress; $18.99

9 of 10

Fun World; Rasta Imposta

HOT DOG & KETCHUP

We envision a Dachshund and cat sibling (catsup?!) cooking up trouble in these costumes, but a pair of foodie fidos would look delicious, too.

Buy it! Hot Dog Costume, amazon.com; $14.99

Buy it! Rasta Imposta Heinz Ketchup Pet Costume, amazon.com; $11.95

10 of 10

Parisian Pet

THING 1 & THING 2

Simple, yet Seussical. These silly pet tees can be worn year-round.

Buy it! Pet Clothes Thing 1 Dog T-Shirt, amazon.com; $7.90

Buy it! Pet Clothes Thing 2 Dog T-Shirt, amazon.com; $7.90

See Also

More

More