9 Halloween Costumes That Prove You’re a Dog Person

Don’t stop being a dog person just because it’s Halloween

By @kbendernyc

OH HELLO 

No one will question what you are with this outfit. 

Buy it! German shepherd dog head mask, $15; amazon.com

PLAIN AND SIMPLE

Make people use their imaginations this Halloween. 

Buy it! I'm a Dog Halloween costume, $15.95; amazon.com

RUH-ROH 

Get ready for a whole night of people asking if you want a Scooby Snack! 

Buy it! Scooby-Doo costume, $29.97; walmart.com

SLEEPY SIDEKICK

Enjoy a Halloween night playing Pluto, and then hop into bed without a single wardrobe change. 

Buy it! Pluto pajama costume, $73; amazon.com

AS IF! 

Teen Wolf is so 1980! This year, be a TWEEN wolf. 

Buy it! Tween Wolf costume, $19.37; amazon.com

CHARLIE'S CHAP 

Who doesn't love Snoopy? 

Buy it! Peanuts Snoopy costume, $47.99; target.com

EVERYDAY OUTFIT

Some people may see a Halloween costume, but I see a hoodie that is good 365 days of the year. 

Buy it! Costume dog hoodie, $30.77; amazon.com

DRESS IT UP

Only serious pug fans need apply. 

Buy it! Pug face dress Halloween costume, $29.99; amazon.com

JUST THE FACTS

Do a couple's costume with your dog that requires him to put on zero pieces of clothing. 

Buy it! Proud Dog Mom hoodie, $26.58; amazon.com

