9 Halloween Costumes That Prove You’re a Dog Person
Don’t stop being a dog person just because it’s Halloween
OH HELLO
No one will question what you are with this outfit.
Buy it! German shepherd dog head mask, $15; amazon.com
PLAIN AND SIMPLE
Make people use their imaginations this Halloween.
Buy it! I'm a Dog Halloween costume, $15.95; amazon.com
RUH-ROH
Get ready for a whole night of people asking if you want a Scooby Snack!
Buy it! Scooby-Doo costume, $29.97; walmart.com
SLEEPY SIDEKICK
Enjoy a Halloween night playing Pluto, and then hop into bed without a single wardrobe change.
Buy it! Pluto pajama costume, $73; amazon.com
AS IF!
Teen Wolf is so 1980! This year, be a TWEEN wolf.
Buy it! Tween Wolf costume, $19.37; amazon.com
CHARLIE'S CHAP
Who doesn't love Snoopy?
Buy it! Peanuts Snoopy costume, $47.99; target.com
EVERYDAY OUTFIT
Some people may see a Halloween costume, but I see a hoodie that is good 365 days of the year.
Buy it! Costume dog hoodie, $30.77; amazon.com
DRESS IT UP
Only serious pug fans need apply.
Buy it! Pug face dress Halloween costume, $29.99; amazon.com
JUST THE FACTS
Do a couple's costume with your dog that requires him to put on zero pieces of clothing.
Buy it! Proud Dog Mom hoodie, $26.58; amazon.com