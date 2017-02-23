Gymnast Aly Raisman Gushes About Her New Rescue Pup, Who She Met Through the Olympics

Aly Raisman won more than gold at the Rio Olympics; the gymnast and recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star, also won the heart of an adorable rescue pup.

In the new Animal Planet special Stars to the Rescue, Raisman, 22, shares how while training for the 2016 Olympics, her beloved dog Coco passed away unexpectedly.

“It’s the worst thing ever. It’s a death in the family,” the three-time gold medalist shares in the above clip from the special.

Raisman’s heart ached for her late friend throughout her Olympic journey. She thought it would be a long time before she could love another pet, but then, six months later, she met a certain fluffy stranger.

During a photoshoot for a Clear the Shelters adoption event, supported by the Rio Olympics, the gymnast was paired with a precious, adoptable pup.

“I didn’t have to say, ‘Mom. We got to adopt him.’ We both just kind of knew instantly,” Raisman says about her new rescue dog.

The pair are now inseparable and work together to raise awareness about the wonders of shelter pets.

To see more of Raisman and her new love, along with nine other stars and their pets, watch Stars to the Rescue on Animal Planet on Feb. 25 at 8 pm ET/PT.