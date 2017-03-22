Gulp! X-Ray Apparently Shows Monopoly’s Dog Token in Dog’s Stomach

Monopoly’s famous Scottie game piece became someone’s light snack.

That appears to be the story behind an x-ray posted on Reddit Thursday with the message: “Dog came to the vet today for swallowing a Monopoly piece …”

The user who uploaded the photo said it caused some chuckles at the office, and how could it not? You’re looking at Dogception right here.

“No joke — everyone in the vet office was giggling all day because of this,” wrote @brainyblond. “First, because it was a dog, second, we got a beautiful picture of it!!”

The photo comes on the heels of the news that three new pieces are being added to the game: a rubber ducky, a T-rex and a penguin. The boot, thimble, and wheelbarrow have left the classic board game for greener pastures, presumably somewhere just off Atlantic Avenue.

We’re guessing this particular Scottie is now facing retirement itself, having passed Go without collecting $200.