Guide Dog Goes Missing After Just 10 Days with Visually-Impaired Michigan Woman

Jackie McKeon’s excitement over being paired with her guide dog Brinkley has turned to concern.

The leader dog went missing from the Almont, Michigan, woman’s backyard on Saturday, just ten days after coming home with McKeon.

McKeon and her family are working hard to find Brinkley, but hope the public can help, reports clickondetroit.com.

The yellow Lab was paired with McKeon, who started to lose her vision four years ago, through Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester, Michigan.

McKeon told clickondetroit.com that she was getting along great with the 18-month-old dog, and kept Brinkley on a 40-foot tie out when they were both outside in her backyard. Unfortunately, sometime during their first days together, a lawnmower cut this line without McKeon’s knowledge. When the new owner hooked Brinkley up to the line on Saturday, the dog got spooked by a nearby lawnmower and was able to dart off because of the cut line.

“As soon as the lawn mower started, she took off,” McKeon said. “I tried to run after her. I went down the middle of the street asking for help.”

After the leader dog’s disappearance, local police forces started to search the area north and south of McKeon’s home, using tracking dogs in hopes of sniffing Brinkley out. McKeon’s neighbors have joined the search too, often staying out until midnight in hopes of finding Brinkley.

Those in the Lapeer County area are asked to keep an eye out for a cinnamon-colored yellow Lab that could still have a piece of tie-out line stuck to her collar.

If you spot Brinkley, please call Leader Dogs for the Blind at 248-651-9011 and press 7. There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the dog’s return.