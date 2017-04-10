QUIZ: Can You Guess the Dog Breed by Seeing Only a Nose?

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
We challenge you to match all of these adorable dog noses to the right dog breed
By Kelli Bender•@kbendernyc
Posted on April 10, 2017 at 10:30am EDT
1 of 20
Let's start easy: Who does this blond hair and button nose belong to?
2 of 20
Answer
An adorable golden retriever pup!
3 of 20
What breed is the owner of this serious snout?
4 of 20
It's the German shepherd!
5 of 20
Who is the proud owner of this smooshy little face?
6 of 20
That nose is pinned to this French bulldog.
7 of 20
Who has this "happy to see you" smile?
8 of 20
It's this cute little corgi.
9 of 20
What kind of dog is this bubblegum-pink tongue attached to?
10 of 20
That's a Pomeranian grinning at you.
11 of 20
What breed has this floppy muzzle?
12 of 20
It's the heroic St. Bernard!
13 of 20
Another adorable nose! Now, who do you think it belongs to?
14 of 20
It's a pug sniffer, of course!
15 of 20
Who smells with this fluffy little snoot?
16 of 20
That's a Shih Tzu sniffing around.
17 of 20
What tiny dog has this big nose?
18 of 20
It's the Chihuahua!
19 of 20
What smart canine mind is behind this smile?
20 of 20
The charming Border collie.