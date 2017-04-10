QUIZ: Can You Guess the Dog Breed by Seeing Only a Nose?

Dogs

Let's start easy: Who does this blond hair and button nose belong to? 

Answer

An adorable golden retriever pup!

What breed is the owner of this serious snout? 

Answer

It's the German shepherd!

Who is the proud owner of this smooshy little face? 

Answer

That nose is pinned to this French bulldog. 

Who has this "happy to see you" smile?

Answer

It's this cute little corgi. 

What kind of dog is this bubblegum-pink tongue attached to? 

Answer

That's a Pomeranian grinning at you. 

What breed has this floppy muzzle? 

Answer

It's the heroic St. Bernard! 

Another adorable nose! Now, who do you think it belongs to? 

Answer

It's a pug sniffer, of course! 

Who smells with this fluffy little snoot?

Answer

That's a Shih Tzu sniffing around. 

What tiny dog has this big nose? 

Answer

It's the Chihuahua!

What smart canine mind is behind this smile? 

Answer

The charming Border collie. 

