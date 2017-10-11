Rescue Charters Plane to Puerto Rico to Save Dozens of Animals in One Flight

After rescuing animals from Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, Guardians of Rescue wasn’t about to leave the pets of Puerto Rico behind after Hurricane Maria.

Upon learning about the devastation left behind by the Category 4 storm, Guardians of Rescue began to form a plan.

“Hurricane Maria, which was their second hurricane hit this season, was catastrophic and completely devastated the island,” stated Robert Misseri, founder and president of Guardians of Rescue. “There are animals that are suffering, as they have no food or water and no medical care. We will do our best to help as many as we possibly can.”

To provide immediate care, the animal organization utilized the volunteers they had on the ground in the country to locate and help pets in need. But the group didn’t stop there. On Oct. 2, they charted a plane out from Florida (fully funded by The Onyx & Breezy Foundation) filled with supplies the pets of Puerto Rico desperately needed. They chose a parachute plane to make the trip, knowing they would have special cargo on the way back. Rescuers accompanied those goods to the country and then spent the following days saving over 60 pets, so they could all be flown back to the United States for care.

“The destruction that Puerto Rico is experiencing is beyond belief,” adds Misseri. “We know there are plenty of groups helping the people, so we are happy to help our four-legged friends the best we can. But we can only do it with the help of those who support our organization, they are the ones that by making donations they truly help make this happen and they save lives.”

The plane, packed with needy animals, returned to Florida on Oct. 5. The cats and dogs didn’t have to wait long to start on their path to recovery. Guardians of Rescue had veterinarians standing by at the hangar to immediately access and treat the animals.

Now the dozens of furry friends saved by the group will have a second chance at a peaceful, love-filled life.