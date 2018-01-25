It pays to be Grumpy.

According to the Washington Post, a jury awarded famed sourpuss Grumpy Cat $710,000 in damages on Monday, settling a lawsuit that began in 2015 between the cat’s company and the Grenade beverage company.

Grumpy Cat — who rose to fame via Reddit in 2012 for her ever-present scowl and even last year, still topped Forbes’ list of pet influencers — struck a deal with Grenade owners Nick and Paul Sanford in 2013 to sell a line of iced coffees called “Grumpy Cat Grumppuccino.” But, as the Post reports, the company went on to launch a second line, “Grumpy Cat Roasted Coffee,” that wasn’t part of the deal. In response, Grumpy Cat Limited filed a copyright lawsuit in federal court.

Beyond the coffee, documents obtained by the Post claim Grenade used Grumpy’s likeness for T-shirts without sharing profits, and didn’t fully pay up on iced coffee profits, either. Grenade filed a countersuit claiming that Grumpy Cat didn’t hold up her end of the deal with promotions on TV and social media.

Grumpy Cat — and her owner, Tabatha Bundesen of Morristown, Arizona — made an appearance at the trial; according to Courthouse News, once it concluded, the pair’s lawyer David Jonelis told reporters that “Grumpy Cat feels vindicated and feels the jury reached a just verdict.”

In her time in the spotlight, Grumpy Cat (real name: Tardar Sauce) has reportedly made anywhere from $1 million to $100 million with a line of toys, a best-selling book and a made-for-TV movie, among other deals, and even joined the cast of Broadway’s Cats and scored her own wax figure in Madame Tussauds.

No word yet on whether or not this settlement finally made her smile.