Grumpy Cat Begrudgingly Creates Toy Line to Delight Kitties, Hates It

Give your cat the gift of Grump.

While Grumpy Cat is known for her frown, she is just as famous for turning them upside down. Now, she is begrudgingly sharing that joy with other kitties, creating a line of toys exclusively for PetSmart. We’re not talking about one plush mouse or jingly ball. Grumpy has covered every kind of toy from cat wands to doorknob doodads.

Her signature sass and snarkiness is present in every plaything. If her face isn’t on the toy, her attitude is all over it. For example, her cucumber cat toy is an obvious clap back at all the owners who tried to scare their cats with the vegetable back in 2015.

All of the toys shown above are now available at PetSmart. We hope this is just the beginning of Grumpy’s crabby, catnip-filled foray into toy making. She may hate it, but we love it!