Group of Sneaky Squirrels Wanted By Toronto Store for Stealing Over 40 Candy Bars

Luke’s Grocery in Toronto, Canada, has a rodent problem, but not the kind you would expect.

According to The Toronto Star, a group of squirrels are boldly skittering into the store and stealing candy bars off the shelves.

“I always see them sneaking outside the door, looking in my store, and even right at me!” said Paul Kim, the store’s owner.

These sweet tooth squirrels have swiped over 40 candy bars by Kim’s count, including Crunchies, Crispy Crunch, Wonderbars and even a Mr. Big bar.

“I think we’ve lost up to . . . 48-ish bars this fall season,” Kim’s daughter Cindy told The Toronto Star. “That’s an extremely rough estimate, though, because we have no way of knowing when we’ve been robbed — they’re very sneaky.”

This isn’t a recent crime spurt, the store owner says the squirrels are career criminals and have been stealing from his shop for close to nine years. Rodent robberies have increased over the past year, with the squirrels sometimes coming in twice a day to swipe a snack.

In an effort to protect the merchandise, Cindy has set up a camera to catch the squirrels in the act and is sharing the videos online in hopes someone can provide some answers on how to stop the naughty animals.

Many have said they think the furry bandits are cute, but the Kims don’t think losing up to five dollars a day is that adorable. Others have suggested keeping the door close, which the family tries to do, but, they explain, they sometimes leave the door open to cleaning or move shipments, and it’s at those opportune moments that the squirrels strike.

“[It’s] then, when the door is open and we’re not around for a moment, they sneak in. They’ve yet to fail,” Cindy said.