Groundhog Bites Canadian Journalist While Attempting Daring Escape from Enclosure

When a groundhog sees its shadow, it means we’ll have six more weeks of winter. But when a groundhog bites a journalist as part of a daring escape to sweet, sweet freedom … Well, we’re not exactly sure what that means for the weather forecast.

Shubenacadie Sam, Canada’s own version of Punxsutawney Phil, actually predicted an early spring when he did not see his shadow on Friday morning, Feb. 2. (As opposed to Phil, who is sentencing us to more cold.)

After doing his annual duty, Sam played in his enclosure while cameras snapped pictures. But as film crews were rolling, Sam began to climb the fence of his enclosure, almost getting a taste of the outside world.

VIDEO: After @ShubenacadieSam made his prediction and the crowds left, the media was let into his enclosure.

CBC News reporter Brett Ruskin was quick to grab the groundhog and pull him back into the enclosure, but not after Sam bit him on the hand.

This only goes to show: Never get between a groundhog and his liberty.

Sadly for Sam, he’s back in his enclosure. But luckily, this also means he’s safe and sound, since it’s very likely the little groundhog could have gotten hurt in his daring escape.

Ruskin is also doing well, though he has a few puncture wounds on his fingers. People on Twitter have urged him to get checked out by a doctor, but Ruskin was told there’s no need.

He does say he’s feeling a little strange, though …

I'm fine, by the way.

Sam's handlers from the Dept. of Natural Resources say I shouldn't need a shot. (I'm not the first to be bitten, apparently.) But also my front teeth are growing and there's fur all over me now. — Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) February 2, 2018

Hopefully we don’t have the world’s first case of a weregroundhog.