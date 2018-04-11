Dog Breeds Like Great Danes and Pit Bulls Are Now Banned in This Kentucky Neighborhood

Folks living in Lexington’s McConnell’s Trace neighborhood in Kentucky received a disturbing, if not shocking, letter last week. And dog owners (and dog lovers) in the community are both concerned and outraged.

According to Kentucky.com, homeowners in the area were notified that a list of at least 12 dog breeds, including pit bulls, Great Danes, and huskies, as well as German shepherds, St. Bernards and chow chows are newly effectively banned from the district by the neighborhood developer. Previously, an existing dog restriction mentioned only “aggressive breeds,” without specific types being targeted.

Josh McCurn, the neighborhood association president, told Lexington’s Herald-Reader they were not asked for a say in the language, nor were he and his neighbors allowed the opportunity to vote on the subject. Personally, McCurn owns a Doberman Pinscher and two more dogs, but believes any of the restricted pets who are already owned would be “grandfathered in” and not in imminent danger.

Still, he’s heard from neighbors across the board on the matter; some who have dogs and don’t want these restrictions, some who have other kinds of pets and some who don’t have a pet at all. “As the president, I’ve reached out to the neighbors and said I would be happy to have a one to one sit-down with them,” McCurn said, “and relay any message to the developer.”

A full list of the currently banned breeds includes:

German Shepherds

Rottweilers

Mastiffs

Doberman Pinschers

Pit Bulls (including American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers and “any dogs containing characteristics of these breeds”)

Huskies

Alaskan Malamutes

Chow Chows

Great Danes

St. Bernards

Akitas

According to the McConnell’s Trace Neighborhood Association Facebook page, a meeting is scheduled at the end of May. PEOPLE reached out to Anderson Properties for comment on the ban, but has yet to receive a response.