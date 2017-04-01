Is This Fur Real? Google ‘Launches’ New Apps for Your Pets

Google has a new line of games and an iOS app update designed for pets? Fur real?

Nope. The two gags are just elaborate April Fools’ Day pranks created by the search engine company.

“Google Play for Pets” is supposed to be a new category of apps and games designed for pets in the Play Store.

The other prank is a temporary update to the search engine company’s iOS app called “I’m feeling Meow or I’m feeling Woof.” The feature will display “images that a dog or cat would find enticing (like “raw tuna” and “dog toys.”),” the company said in a statement. “Think of it as ‘I’m feeling lucky,’ but for our furry friends. If you’d like to take this pet project of ours for a walk, go to ‘settings’ in the iGSA and change it to ‘I’m feeling Woof or I’m feeling Meow.”‘





The fake apps are the latest April Fools’ Day gags from the search company, which also unveiled a feature in Google Maps on Friday that allows users to play Ms. Pac-Man in any area, as well as a commercial for a fake product called “Google Gnome” designed to help users with outdoor chores.

This article originally appeared in Time.com