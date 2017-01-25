Good Samaritan Rescues Kitten (Named Elsa!) Frozen to Blanket in Utah

Elsa the cat owes everything to a good Samaritan who found her frozen to a blanket.

According to a post on the Humane Society of Utah’s Facebook page, when that person brought the cat to the shelter earlier this month, no one was sure whether the young feline would survive.

“We were not sure if she was going to make it through the evening but luckily she did,” says the post, shared on Jan. 4. “She is a bit skinny and suffered frostbite on the tips of her ears, but she is in good spirits. Our foster staff named her Elsa because she loves to sing to get people over to her kennel.”

At the time of the cat’s rescue, there was a winter storm warning in effect throughout most of northern Utah, so the shelter flagged the cat’s story as a reminder to bring pets inside or find them adequate shelter during severe weather.

“If you are caring for animals out in the community, PLEASE avoid leaving out blankets which absorb water and then freeze,” the post says. “Straw is a much better alternative as it does not absorb water and acts as an excellent insulator. We will keep you updated on Elsa, as she is not yet available for adoption.”

A follow-up comment on the society’s Facebook page said Elsa was recovering in a foster home.