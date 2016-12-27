Good Samaritan Rescues Dog from Blazing SUV

A North Carolina family’s holiday weekend almost turned tragic when their dog Abby was caught in a burning car on Monday.

It happened outside a restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, as the Hilton family was eating inside.

As their SUV went up in flames, passerby Chad Reiginter saw the struggling dog and sprang into action.

“I just grabbed my pocket knife and started smashing windows,” he told ABC 6, which first reported the story and has dramatic video of the scene. “I tried to reach the dog through the first window and he wouldn’t come out, so I just started smashing windows and all of a sudden he ran out the back window and took off.”

According to ABC 6, the Hiltons believe faulty wiring was to blame for the vehicle fire.