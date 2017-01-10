Good Neighbors and Police Work Together to Save Cat Stuck in Garage Door

A rescuer in Louisiana couldn’t believe his eyes when he discovered a cat sandwiched between a garage door and some molding.

It happened on Dec. 29, according to a post from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which shared photos of the scary scene on Facebook this week.

“A cat had been stuck between a garage door of a residence and the wall,” said Deputy Mike Scott, who responded to the rescue call. “Never in all of my years was I prepared to encounter what I saw upon my arrival.”

Scott — who worked for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for 34 years, retired, and is now working part-time — arrived to find concerned neighbors and constructions workers attempting to rescue the cat. The rescue quickly became a team effort.

“The neighbors were very helpful as we cautiously removed the upper frame molding that allowed some space for us to remove the cat,” the post says. “With a joint effort with neighbors we were able to remove the cat alive.”

The feline, named Bella, belonged to a person whose home had been devastated by flood in August (the same happened to many other homes in the Autumnview neighborhood).

“The homeowner told Deputy Scott that he received four feet of water in his residence and he left earlier that day to get some lumber for repairs and Bella must have been sleeping on the garage door and he did not notice when he left,” the post said.

Thankfully, neighbors noticed what the cat’s owner did not. “I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” said Deputy Scott. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”