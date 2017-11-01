Goat Farm and Rehab Facility Team Up for First of Its Kind 'Goat Therapy' Program

We’re fans of dog therapy programs, and we’re obsessed with goat yoga, so the partnership between South Carolina’s Split Creek Farms and Maryland’s Ashley Addiction treatment facility that unites the two ideas into one unique, new program is a welcome addition to the field of animal-assisted therapy.

As reported by Fox Carolina, the farm is donating five goats to the rehab facility, where the new goat therapy program will be located. One of the Split Creek Farm staffers is said to be an alumni of the addiction treatment facility.

Similar to dog therapy, goat therapy at Ashley Addiction will include daily interaction and care of the animals.

“Much like pups and parolees, these goats will bring unconditional love, companionship and purpose to some young people who may have nothing else to live for in their world,” farm employee Sandra Coffman told Fox Carolina News.

“If these boys,” including a goat named Bubba, highlighted in the video above, “can put a smile on somebody’s face and give them a little bit of hope, or a place to experience an emotion, a new feeling in a safe environment, I’ve done what I want to do.”