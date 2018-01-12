New 'Kid' on the Block, Literally: Texas Goat Follows Children to School One Day

Mary had a little … goat?

Indeed, a new “kid” on the block followed a group of students from Ereckson Middle School in Allen, Texas, as they walked the path to school on Wednesday.

The video, posted by WFAA 8 ABC, shows the barnyard animal following the children as they cross the street toward the school.

The clip was filmed and posted by Dana Goedel, who requested that WFAA post it without audio. The station reports that Goedel’s daughter, Brooke, shouts “Oh my god, he’s going to school!”

Indeed, the stable genius on four hooves made it inside the school with some encouragement from his kid posse. (Never fear, he also made it back out of school safely.)

Landon Haaf, a digital journalist and editor at WFAA, tweeted a photo of the education-crasher provided by the carpooling mom.

A goat 🐐 followed some kids to school — and actually made it indoors — at Ereckson Middle School in Allen Wednesday morning ➡️ https://t.co/1BWnRVbJY0 (📷: Dana Goedel) pic.twitter.com/zkYaFCMZ2H — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) January 10, 2018

WFAA also included Goedel’s delightful post about the incident: “A goat, yes a GOAT, decided to follow some kids all the way to the middle school and actually made it inside – kids may have had something to do with that part,” she wrote. “He was such a happy little goat!! But he is safe and we got to laugh our heads [off]…as you can tell from Brooke’s excitement in the video. Good way to start the day with smiles on everyone’s faces. It was like Santa stopping by, but for middle schoolers!”