WATCH: 6-Year-Old Rescues Dog Who’d Been on the Run for Months

Six-year-old Meghan Topping may be the next Dog Whisperer.

The California girl worked magic to rescue a stray that had been on the lam for months, reports NBC Bay Area.

The former shelter pup, named Daisy, escaped from her new adoptive family’s home in October and had been wandering in a cold field for weeks. Many adults had attempted to capture her, but to no avail.

“She was in fight or flight mode,” rescuer Deanna Barth told the station. “All the typical things, like cage traps and baiting with smelly foods, was not working. Our only way to earn her trust was to get someone she might remember.”

Before her adoption, the Topping family had fostered Daisy, who forged a special connection with Meghan — so rescuers looked to her for a little help.

“Her bond with Meghan was uncanny,” mom Karen Topping told NBC.

In December, the Toppings went to the field and Meghan worked magic, luring the dog to safety. Meghan chalked up the sweet rescue to a conversation she had with the dog.

“She told me. Because you can talk to dogs in your brain,” Meghan said. “She told me if Mom stayed in the truck she would come to me and I believed it.”

The station says that tail-wagging Daisy allowed the youngster to pet her and later put a leash on her. The clip is a heart-warming reminder of the special bond we can all have with dogs.

“It’s hard to watch that video and not cry,” Barth added.