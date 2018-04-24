Young Giraffe 'Safe and Sound' After Escaping Enclosure at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

Talk about running wild!

A giraffe named Thabisa escaped her enclosure at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo in Indiana, leading to some frolicking around in one of the zoo’s parking lots for the animal and a couple tense hours for staff.

Video from the Associated Press shows workers trying to herd the calf with large sheets.

The zoo announced via their Twitter account Monday afternoon, “It was a zoo here today (pun intended), but we are happy to report that Thabisa is safe and sound.”

Thabisa the Giraffe Cathie Rowand/The Journal-Gazette/AP

“As many of you may know, Thabisa decided to have a little adventure today,” they said in a statement. “Thanks for all of your concern, but after realizing our nonpublic parking lot near the giraffe barn wasn’t all that exciting, she decided to go back into the barn all on her own. She remained on zoo property for the duration of her adventure, and is now resting safely behind the scenes.”

It was a zoo here today (pun intended), but we are happy to report that Thabisa is safe and sound. pic.twitter.com/fuipLdoTtS — Fort Wayne Kid's Zoo (@fwkidszoo) April 23, 2018

The Associated Press reported that it is unclear how Thabisa, who joined the zoo’s giraffe herd in November, escaped.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo said this was their first such incident in the four decades of having giraffes.

“We will re-evaluate our giraffe exhibit and take extra precautions to ensure the continued safety of our animals and staff,” the facility said.

Sorry folks, but with her little face and big ears, Thabisa definitely takes the cake for world's cutest baby. #NoImCuter @zoos_aquariums pic.twitter.com/APvnZQFnLc — Fort Wayne Kid's Zoo (@fwkidszoo) December 21, 2017

Perhaps the zoo should take a cue from Japan’s Ueno Zoo and their famous (and viral) escaped animal drills. Each year, the zoo has a keeper dress up in an animal costume and run “rampant” before being “brought down” by their coworkers.