Tom Hiddleston Narrates That Controversial Giraffe Birth Live Stream — and the Results Are Hilarious

It's taking the world by storm… Now @twhiddleston beautifully narrates the thrilling #AprilTheGiraffe journey with @grimmers 🌎😭 pic.twitter.com/LvHOuQ9Lys — BBC Radio1 Breakfast (@R1Breakfast) March 1, 2017

With his relationship with Taylor Swift long over, Tom Hiddleston is back to being the Internet’s boyfriend.

What’s captivating online audiences right now? The somewhat controversial live stream of April, a pregnant giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York who’s about to give birth.

Animal lovers have been waiting days for April to welcome her little one into the world, but instead have been left with a seemingly endless live video of a big-bellied giraffe happily trotting about her pen sans baby.

To help ease the nerves of those impatient viewers watching worldwide, Hiddleston recently provided some narration to the stream.

The Kong: Skull Island actor was prompted to do his best Sir David Attenborough on the BBC 1 Radio Breakfast Show, and gladly took up the task.

“She takes a bow, she knows the world is watching, it’s breakfast time,” Hiddleston says smoothly in his first foray into nature narration.

The only problem with this snippet is that, while it satisfies us for a moment, it just leaves us wanting more. Someone get Hiddleston to April’s side, STAT! Maybe his calming voice can coax the baby out.