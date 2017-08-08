Cats
9 Gifts to Show Your Kitty Your Care on International Cat Day
Stop tweeting cat memes (for a second) and treat your kitty to a special gift on this purr-fect day
24-HOUR DOORMAN
Never wake up in the middle of the night to let your meowing cat into the bedroom again! Just give her her own door.
Buy it! The Kitty Pass Interior Door, $41.96; amazon.com
LOOK MA, NO CLUMPS
More of a gift for cat owners than cats, this litter box makes clean-up easy and quick, providing your pet with the perfect bathroom.
Buy it! Luuup Litter Box, $55.21; amazon.com
GET CLOSE
This unique cat brush allows you to really bond with your feline, by giving you a way to lick its fur without getting any cat hair in your mouth.
Buy it! PDX Pet Design Licki Your Cat Brush, $24.99; amazon.com
GONE FISHIN'
Give a cat a real fish and he will eat for a day — give a cat a catnip fish and he will play for weeks.
Buy it! Catnip Toys Simulation Salmon, $6.99; amazon.com
META CAT
Give your cat a scratcher that he can truly relate to … before he tears it apart.
Buy it! Catopia Premium Cat Scratcher, $65.07; amazon.com
KITTY CONDO
It may look like an avocado, but it's actually a cozy pet bed that will provide your pet with some of her best cat naps.
Buy it! Cave Pod Cat Bed, $39.50; amazon.com
SHARK ATTACK
Prepare your adventure cat for next year's Shark Week with this finned harness, which will transform him into a predator pussycat.
Buy it! Adjustable Pet Shark Life Jacket, $27.69; amazon.com
PICK UP STICKS
Make fetch happen for your cat by getting him his own stick. Not just any stick, but a stick loaded with catnip.
Buy it! Emours Catnip Stick, $7.99; amazon.com
ROOM TO ROLL
Your cat wants leg room too, so treat him to a carrier that gives him plenty of space for all four paws and his tail.
Buy it! Expendable Pet Carrier by Pet Peppy, $44; amazon.com