Recognize this Dog? German Shepherd Abandoned on Bus Headed for Harvey Shelter Is Fostered as Owners Are Sought

Was this poor pup abandoned or did he just get separated from his owners in the commotion of the Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts?
The handsome German Shepherd was found alone, in his crate, seemingly left behind on an evacuation bus that had recently unloaded at the makeshift George R. Brown Convention Center mega-shelter on Monday night, according to ABC 13 News.
While those working on the evacuation effort have pushed for pets to be allowed in the shelters with their owners, sadly animals can get lost in the process.
Currently, the dog who has been nicknamed “Harvey” is being taken care of while those fostering him look for his rightful owner.
Please share this story with friends and family in the Houston area. Concerned animal lovers can also help more displaced pets and families by donating or offering their services through the organizations listed below.
How You Can Help
- A GoFundMe page has been set up by 4 Paws Farm and the I Love My Dog Team to raise donations for veterinary care, food, and bedding for animals impacte by Hurricane Harvey. To date, the fundraiser has surpassed its original goal, raising almost $50K in just a few days. Click here for more information and to donate.
- Best Friends Animal Society, the first animal rescue on the ground during Hurricane Katrina, has deployed its disaster response team to Texas to help rescue stranded animals, deliver supplies and transport displaced pets. You can donate to the disaster relief fund here.
- The SPCA of Texas is working to evacuate pets out of the affected ares and is helping to provide resources on pet-friendly housing to those evacuating the Houston area. The SPCA of Texas is accepting donations here.
- Austin Pets Alive! Is moving as many displaced animals as possible into its shelter and is working on adopting out the animals currently residing there, so it has more room for Harvey evacuees. The rescue is looking for financial donations and potential adopters, learn more here.
- American Humane is working to rescue animals from the flood waters, as well, and is also providing hundreds of pounds of pet food to pet owners and their animals currently displaced by Harvey. To support these efforts, click here.