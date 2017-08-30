Recognize this Dog? German Shepherd Abandoned on Bus Headed for Harvey Shelter Is Fostered as Owners Are Sought

Was this poor pup abandoned or did he just get separated from his owners in the commotion of the Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts?

The handsome German Shepherd was found alone, in his crate, seemingly left behind on an evacuation bus that had recently unloaded at the makeshift George R. Brown Convention Center mega-shelter on Monday night, according to ABC 13 News.

While those working on the evacuation effort have pushed for pets to be allowed in the shelters with their owners, sadly animals can get lost in the process.

Currently, the dog who has been nicknamed “Harvey” is being taken care of while those fostering him look for his rightful owner.

Please share this story with friends and family in the Houston area. Concerned animal lovers can also help more displaced pets and families by donating or offering their services through the organizations listed below.