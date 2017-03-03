Someone in the Bush Household Isn’t Thrilled About George and Laura’s New Rescue Pup Freddy (Hint: It’s the Cat!)

A shelter tour turned into forever for Laura and George W. Bush — thanks to one very adorable puppy trap.

“We went to the SPCA not intending to bring a dog back,” the former president tells PEOPLE, “and they wisely put this little puppy in Laura’s sight and when Laura started petting that puppy, I knew we had us a new puppy.”

While the former first lady agrees it was “all a set up” that day at the SPCA of Texas‘ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, both she and her husband couldn’t be happier with their new family member, who the former POTUS describes as a “happy little guy.”

Laura has dubbed the dog a “Heinz 57 variety” following a DNA test to find out his breed. “We didn’t care but we thought it’d be interesting and it turns out, Freddy has got a lot of breeds in there,” George says.

The only one not entirely pleased with the adoption of the pooch is Bob, their cat.

“They’re getting along better,” George tells PEOPLE. “Bob took a couple swipes at Freddy and Freddy learned his lesson quickly.”