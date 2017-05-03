George and Amal Clooney Donate $10,000 to Help Dogs Saved from Backyard Breeder

George and Amal Clooney may have babies on the brain, but they still have room in their hearts for animals.

The expectant couple donated $10,000 to help a California animal rescue care for nine dogs they took in from a backyard breeder, according to a Facebook post shared by Camp Cocker Rescue.

“Well, you can imagine how blown away we were when we heard that a $10,000 donation was pledged to our doggies,” says the post shared on Tuesday. “Our generous donors would like to see their donation doubled by all of you, so for the month of May, every dollar you donate will be matched (up until we reach $10,000).”

The rescue didn’t immediately reveal the donors name — that came after a short drumroll.

“After we all did happy dances and cried with happiness for this unbelievable matching donation offer — we then asked the donors if (and only if they gave us their permission) … if we could reveal their names to our supporters in order to help us reach our big goal this month,” says the post. “They were so very gracious to give us permission to reveal their names. We want to thank George and Amal Clooney for their unbelievable donation and now it’s time to turn to all of YOU to see if you can match it!!!!”

In a video shared by the rescue, the needy pups — including one with a hefty tumor — can be seen in pretty bad shape, emotionally and physically, at a location outside of Mojave, California.

“The dogs have spent their lives living outdoors in filth,” says a video, which explains the pups were desperate for human interaction.

This isn’t the first time Clooney and his wife have come to the aid of animals in need. In 2015, they adopted a 4-year-old basset hound from California’s San Gabriel Valley Humane Society.

Apparently, the actor also has a special place in his heart for cocker spaniels — he used meatballs to win over his own cocker spaniel, Einstein, during a meet and greet.

To donate and help the rescue reach their goal, click here.