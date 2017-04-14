Gary Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s sweet service dog, will be making one of his first solo public appearances next weekend.

The French bulldog, who recently moved in with the late actress’ assistant Corby McCoin, will be stopping by Silicon Valley Comic Con to take photos with his adoring fans.

A red carpet veteran, often attending premieres and parties with Fisher, Gary is comfortable meeting new faces and posing for adorable photos.

Relaxing with my buddy Rocco 🐶#garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

All the proceeds from Gary’s appearance will go toward his care.

At Silicon Valley Comic Con, the beloved pooch will be surrounded by great company: The California event is attended by thousands of fans, who come to see a lineup of Hollywood icons, like Gary, plus tech geniuses, scientists and more.

At the Ab Fab premier with my mom and @praisethelourd #garyinlondon2016 #garyfisher #absolutelyfabulous A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Jul 1, 2016 at 5:55am PDT

Those who can’t make it to Gary’s premiere solo appearance can stay updated on his life through his Instagram page, which has more than 136,000 followers.