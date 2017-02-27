People

Pet News

Free Kibble for All: Semi Truck Crash Causes Dog Food Spill on Indiana Interstate

It’s a whole different kind of road kill.

According to WNDU, a semi truck full of dog food crashed into an SUV, causing the semi to spill its kibble across a busy highway in South Bend, Indiana.

“When it crashed and came to its final rest, the trailer split open so there were several pallets of dog food that burst open (on) the interstate, and it was scattered about and the wreck crew had to clean it up,” Indiana State Trooper Andrew Kocsis told WNDU.

The accident and scattered canine chow caused delays down the toll road for miles. Normal traffic resumed after crews spent hours clearing the food from the highway. The task might have been completed quicker if several dozen shelter pups were released onto the road … just saying.

Two people in the SUV were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The truck driver was unharmed. The only true loss during the accident was numerous bags of perfectly good dog food.

 