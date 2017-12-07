France's Outrageously Cute Panda Cub Now Has a Name

The United Kingdom is celebrating the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but another European country has a — dare we say it — more important announcement.

That’s right, the first panda cub born in France now has a name. According to Reuters, French First Lady Brigitte Macron visited Beauval Zoo to visit the black-and-white baby boy and give him his name.

Macron, who is also the panda’s “godmother,” announced that the cub will be called Yuan Meng from now on. The name was chosen by China, where the Yuan Meng’s panda parents are from, and means “dream come true” in Chinese.

THIBAULT CAMUS/AFP/Getty

Yuan Meng truly is a dream. The un-bear-ably cute bear was born on Aug. 4 to parents Huan Huan and Yuan Zi.

Long Jianwu/China News Service/VCG/Getty

The panda parents arrived in France in 2012 on loan from China. After several years of flirting, the couple welcomed the first panda born in France, our precious Yuan Meng.

The cub will most likely move to China when he is 2 or 3 to live among plenty of other pandas at one of the country’s conservation bases.