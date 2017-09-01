We Found Your Next Instagram Follow: Yeezy Is a Kitty with Expensive Taste and a Snuggly Side

Cute Pets

MEET THE KING 

This is Yeezy. He is a big deal and he knows it. Or as his owners say, "He is an Aries and it shows!" 

Yeezy is also handsome proof that black cats, which are often overlooked in shelters, make great pets and models. 

 ITTY BITTY BEGINNINGS 

 

Yeezy was brought in by Andrew and Brandi Scott of Georgia, who found that cat under a house. 

"He started from the bottom, quite literally," the owners quip about Yeezy's origins. 

CHA-CHING

Now the sleek, 2-year-old feline is living a "life of luxury" with his family. 

He enjoys a raw-fed diet of chicken, duck and rabbit and also has his hunger for attention satisfied by his 6,000-plus followers on Instagram.

KING CONQUEROR 

Along with living a rich life indoors, Yeezy also enjoys going outside on adventures with his family and meeting new people.

"He's super chill.  He's cool and he knows it. He's the cat that everyone wants to be friends with," his owners say.

MR. WORLDWIDE

Yeezy adores traveling so much, he is planning to hit the road in an RV with his family, so he can see all of America. 

EFFORTLESSLY CHIC

For kitties at home wondering how you get this cool, Yeezy advises adopting a "quality over quantity" philosophy. 

"He's a minimalist but has expensive taste," his family shares.

HUG MONSTER

But Yeezy isn't all posh pussycat: he is also incredibly sweet. And it's his little sister Penelope who brings out this soft side the best. The two are best friends and can often be caught cuddling. 

NO FLASH, PLEASE

There are downsides to being a beloved Instagram feline: everyone wants your photo. 

"He loves it, but the mamarazzi get annoying sometimes," his owners joke. Mama is always in his face with the camera," his owners say about how Yeezy is taking to his fame.  

BYE, GUY

The last piece to this furry puzzle is how this kitty got his name. He obviously has the swagger of Kanye West, but that isn't the only reason he shares the rapper's nickname. 

"When we first got him he had breathing problems. We were going to name him Wheezy, but it didn't fit. So we just started saying rhyming names and I said Yeezy and it was perfect. We love hip hop and Kanye so it was a great match."

