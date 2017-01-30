Fluffy Chicken and Two-Legged Dog BFFs Need Your Help to Stay Together

An understandably famous pair in the interspecies friend circuit, Roo the 2-legged Chihuahua and Penny the Silkie chicken need the community’s support now more than ever.

Roo, who was abandoned in a ditch at just 6 weeks old, first befriended Penny when he was brought home by his rescuers. Together, the duo has become ambassadors for the Duluth Animal Hospital, visiting hospitals, school and nursing homes to bring smiles. They’ve also been featured in numerous books.

Unfortunately, it has been a rough few months for both Penny and Roo. Over the past several weeks, the stunning chicken has undergone knee surgery and emergency abdominal surgery to remove an egg that had perforated her reproductive tract. Shortly after she arrived back home, Roo had a severe seizure, which sent him to the animal hospital. Doctors are still unsure what caused the tiny canine to go through such a harrowing health event, but they are running a series of tests to hopefully get an answer.

What is clear, is that Roo will need to spend more time undergoing medical treatment. Add these mounting expenses to the bills from Penny’s surgeries and their pet parents now owe thousands of dollars. Roo and Penny’s owners are determined to do whatever they need to do to keep their fur babies healthy and happy.

To help cover the rising medical expenses, the animals’ owners have started a GoFundMe page. The donations, which currently stand at $9,520, have quickly surpassed the fundraising goal of $6,000. This generosity has helped Roo get the care he needs quickly. The little fighter is now back home by his best friend’s side recuperating from his seizure.