Floridians Come Together to Save Manatees Stranded in Mud by Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has caused colossal storm surges across Florida, but it has also deprived other areas of water.

Two manatees in the aptly named Manatee County, Florida, got caught in the extremely low tide caused by the storm’s forces on Sunday.

The pair, stuck in knee-deep mud, were spotted by Marcelo Clavijo and several others visiting a local bay to see the effects of Irma.

These Good Samaritans, along with several other residents in the area, immediately went to work saving the animals.

Clavijo and the others rolled the large marine mammals up in a tarp and carried them a 100 yards to a place where they could enter the water once more, Clavijo explained in his Facebook post about the rescue.

Thanks to their quick thinking, the manatees, caught in the sudden and brutal effects of Irma, were able to swim away from their predicament unscathed.

“[We] said ‘1-2-3’ and pulled them back to the channel. They both swam off,” Clavijo told FOX 13 about the happy ending to this rescue.