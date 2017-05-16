Florida Police Dog Takes Bullet During Shootout to Save Handler's Life

Hero dogs don’t come much braver than this.

According to WPTV, a 4-year-old K9 named Casper, who is a trained SWAT and bomb detection dog, took a bullet for his handler during a Jupiter, Florida, shootout.

The harrowing encounter occurred after the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Casper included, chased an armed robbery suspect in a stolen car to the corner of a local parking lot. A shootout soon followed. The suspect allegedly took a shot at Casper’s handler. Before the bullet could hit the deputy, his loyal K9 lunged in its path, taking the bullet for him. The suspect was fatally injured during the shooting.

The bullet allegedly intended for Casper’s handler hit the dog’s left hip, narrowly missing the animal’s vital organs. Casper was rushed to the veterinarian for treatment, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

By Saturday, the hound hero was up on his feet and walking out of the animal hospital with the handler he saved. Veternarians say Casper is walking well and should fully recover from the injury.

The PBSO has not commented on whether Casper, who has been working with the office for two years, including several presidential details, will return to work after he has fully healed.