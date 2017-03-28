Florida Dog Recovering After Her Mouth is Bound with Hair Tie

A Florida dog named Pixie is recovering after her mouth was bound shut with an elastic hair-tie so tight, it cut to the bone, reports the Palm Beach Post.

The dog was dropped off at the Paws 2 Help animal clinic in West Palm Beach on Saturday by two women, and veterinarians immediately worked to save her (the women, the story said, gave multiple conflicting accounts about who bound the pup’s snout).

The 3/4-inch-deep gash the Yorkie mix suffered was so gangrenous, the clinic’s founder Eve Van Engel told the Post, that she “smelled like horse manure.”

By Monday morning the dog was eating on her own, a Facebook post on the clinic’s page said, and, thankfully, Tuesday brought an even better prognosis.

“Every day she is doing a little bit better,” said a Facebook update. “We got a wagging tail this morning. And she came right up and laid on my lap, just happy to have people to take care of her and to be feeling better. She is still fighting off an infection, and still has open wounds all the way around her muzzle, but she is able to eat baby food, and is drinking water. Little by little, every day, she is getting a little better.”

Paws 2 Help told PEOPLE via email that Pixie was taken in by animal control on Tuesday because her owner is under investigation.