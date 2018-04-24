Without Flea, Tick and Heartworm Protection, Your Pet Could Develop Serious Health Problems

They say that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but that trick doesn’t work for pets.

As spring finally comes into bloom, it’s important to make sure your pets are protected against the pests that come with warmer weather.

If your furry friend goes outside, they are susceptible to the terrors of fleas, ticks and heartworm.

PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin says it is extremely important to give your animals preventive treatments to ward off these nuisances, especially since fleas and ticks carry diseases and heartworm can be fatal if it goes untreated.

Watch the newest episode of Paws & Claws on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

Check with your vet about what kind of treatments your pet needs and never give your pet medicine without your vet’s counsel.