Firemen Save Kitten By Giving Him Oxygen After Rescuing the Tiny Cat Along with a Dog and Snake From Apartment Fire

Firemen in the state of Washington rescued three small animals from an apartment after a cooking session went awry.

Ileana LiMarzi, a spokeswoman for the Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue, tells PEOPLE the fire began at about 6:15 p.m. after the residents began cooking dinner.

“Two adults were able to get out,” LiMarzi says. “When we got there we found one dog with singed fur, and were able to get him out. Unfortunately, another dog was found and is now deceased.”

Velcro the kitten & Snakey the snake were found alive at Wellington Apartments!

She says firefighters went back into the apartment after 45 minutes to search for two remaining pets: a 10 week old kitten named Velcro, and a snake who goes by Snakey.

A firefighter carefully gave the little black and white cat oxygen using a machine designed for humans.

The kitten may have used one of its nine lives as LiMarzi said it was lucky to survive.

“It’s all about location,” LiMarzi says about how the kitten and snake survived almost an hour after the dogs were found. “The kitten was in a carrier, while the snake lived in a tank. They were on the other side of the wall from the kitchen.”

LiMarzi says the deceased dog might have suffered from smoke inhalation. While the owners of the pets are overjoyed the majority of them survived, they are still heartbroken about losing one of their own.

“They were very happy when their pets were rescued,” LiMarzi says. “But, the loss of their dog was overriding everything.”

Despite their sadness, she said they were awaiting the return of their pets, which were sent to a veterinary clinic for check-ups.

“You never know how these things might affect them,” LiMarzi says. “There was heavy smoke in there, so the fact that they survived is pretty remarkable.”