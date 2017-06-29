Firefighters Rescue Dog from Five-Alarm Fire in New York City

A fire rampaged the roof of a Greenwich Village apartment building Wednesday evening, and it might have claimed the life of one resident’s dog if it weren’t for the heroic efforts of the FDNY.

The fire broke out before 6 p.m., according to the New York City Fire Department. The fire was initially a three-fire alarm fire, but was later raised to five alarms.

Melissa Dibbs, a resident in the building, nearly lost her beloved dog Finnegan, but firefighters were able to get to him in time.

“I showed the Firefighters a picture of my dog, Finnegan, and they took my keys and went upstairs to the apartment to get him,” a post on the department’s Facebook page read. “When they came back down, I was so relieved and happy. I couldn’t stop saying thank you.”

As the fire progressed, smoke began to cloud the street and block the view of the surrounding buildings.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but five firefighters suffered non-threatening injuries, according to AMNY. More than 200 firefighters responded to the alarms.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told AMNY that there were seven apartments per floor and that units below the top floor “have significant damage also from water.”

He said the fire started on the first floor and traveled up to the cockloft, a small attic space through a shaft.