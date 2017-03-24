Crystal Lamirande lost all of her possessions in a Santa Monica apartment that went up in flames on Tuesday, but thanks to one dedicated firefighter, she still her dog Nalu.

According to KABC, which reported the story, the firefighter spent 20 minutes performing CPR on the pup, whom he rescued from the burning building.

“I discovered him amidst all the smoke and the heat. I grabbed him and as soon as I grabbed him I knew that he was unresponsive just by his dead weight,” he told the station.

Klein used mouth-to-snout resuscitation and an oxygen mask to revive the unconscious 10-year-old canine, who appears to be doing well following the fire, which, thankfully, caused no injuries.

“Our goal is to save people, and sometimes we’re not able to do that despite our best efforts,” Klein, who was reunited with Lamirande and Nalu on Thursday, said. “But to have a success story just like this, even with Nalu being a dog, I mean again he’s a life and he’s a life that matters. That was just a great morale booster for all of the guys here in our department.”

“I’m so grateful,” said Lamirande, holding the happy-looking dog. “People ask me about my stuff and I don’t care about stuff, it doesn’t matter, I’ll just get new stuff.”