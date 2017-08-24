First Look of Fiona the Hippo’s New Show

Be sure to like "The Fiona Show" Facebook page. 1st episode will air 8/29 with never before seen video of her birth! https://t.co/sp7fi88YEJ pic.twitter.com/jseh37uWTv — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 23, 2017

She already has a book coming out, and now, Fiona the baby hippo is getting her own show!

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced on Twitter Wednesday that the beloved 30-week-old baby hippopotamus will be starring in a new Facebook show, which premieres Aug. 29.

Along with the announcement, fans were teased with a sneak peek of the first episode that will feature never-before-seen video of Fiona’s birth.

Born on Jan. 24, 2017, Fiona arrived two months early and weighed only 29 pounds, half the weight of a normal baby hippo.

“We always knew she was a star! Now Fiona has her own show!” the Cincinnati Zoo wrote on Instagram.

PEOPLE exclusively reported in July that a new book about Fiona will be released in February 2019.

The book, written by Cincinnati Zoo and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books for Young Readers, covers Fiona’s surprise birth, the zoo staff’s efforts to save her, the amazing milestones she hit along the way, as well as her recent reunion with her mom and dad.

Highlights within the pages include behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive interviews with the zookeepers about Fiona, to give young readers an intimate look at the inner workings of a zoo and the bonds between its animals and caregivers.