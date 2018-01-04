Fiona the Hippo Forms Special Bond with 4-Year-Old Boy Also Born Premature

Cincinnati Children’s hospital calls them “fighters with a forever bond.”

Social media sensation Fiona the baby hippo and 4-year-old Calvin Underwood are different species, but they share a deep connection. Both were born premature.

Fiona, who is about to celebrate her first birthday on Jan. 24, was born at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens six weeks premature, weighing just 29 pounds. According to WLWT, that’s two dozen pounds lighter than the lowest birth weight recorded from her species.

She required around-the-clock care for months before she was considered out of the woods and ready to meet her growing fan base.

RELATED VIDEO: Fiona The Baby Hippo And Family Celebrate Halloween At The Cincinnati Zoo

Among those admirers was Calvin. Like Fiona, he was born premature and struggled with health issues as a result. Thanks to his dedicated medical team at Cincinnati Children’s hospital he was able to beat the odds. After pulling through, he was adopted by his foster family and is now living a full, thriving life, just like his spirit animal.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

Through months of following Fiona’s story, Calvin developed a special attachment to her and her triumphant comeback, seeing how it mirrored his own life story. He knew he had to meet her.

In late 2017, that day finally came. Fiona and Calvin met face to face and quickly became fast friends.