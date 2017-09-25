WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo's Video of Fiona the Hippo Farting Underwater Will Cure Your Monday Blues

Newsflash: Everybody farts, including Fiona the hippo.

We already know she’s the world’s most beloved baby hippopotamus — not only have hundreds of thousands followed her survival story, she also has her own book and TV show — but now we know what it looks like when she passes gas underwater, too.

And it’s obviously adorable.

Fiona blowing bubbles on the other end. #teamfiona #fionafix #hippo #babyhippo #closeenoughtocare #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo A post shared by Cincinnati Zoo (@cincinnatizoo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

The Cincinnati Zoo posted the fizzy clip to Instagram on Sept. 21 with the caption, “Fiona blowing bubbles on the other end.” It has since garnered more than 37,000 views.

The zoo also updated fans more specifically about the young hippo’s growth on Saturday.

“500 lbs of LOVE!!!” the zoo posted on Instagram. “We are so excited that Fiona has reached 500 lbs today! Female hippos weigh around 3,000 lbs when fully grown so she’s still got a lot of growing to do but she is headed in the right direction! Early on we didn’t know if this day would ever get here. Thanks to everyone for never giving up on this little (big) nugget!”

We can’t wait to see Fiona’s next major milestone.