Merry Christmas from Fiona the Hippo!

The beloved Nile hippopotamus, who turns 1 on Jan. 24, celebrated her first holiday season as seen in The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden’s new episode of The Fiona Show released on Facebook Watch Thursday.

In the video, which was set to the 1953 Christmas novelty song “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” Fiona ripped open her neatly wrapped red-and-green gift in her room, decorated with a lit tree, fireplace and the words “Merry Christmas,” all painted on her wall.

Cincinnati Zoo

Her holiday festivities are just the latest milestones in Fiona’s life.

In addition to celebrating her first Halloween by smashing pumpkins with her mouth, the Cincinnati Zoo announced last week that Fiona’s bottle feedings will soon end.

#TeamFiona posted a video to Instagram saying they “will be transitioning her to 100% solid foods in the next few days.”

Born on Jan. 24, 2017, Fiona arrived two months early and weighed only 29 lbs., half the weight of a normal baby hippo. Her story (and cute face!) tugged at the heartstrings of many animal lovers, quickly growing Fiona’s popularity at the zoo and on social media.

In July, Fiona announced on PEOPLE that she is coming out with a book about her inspiring survival story called Saving Fiona: Science, Social Media, and the Story of a Baby Hippo. Crafted with the millions of Fiona fans in mind, this book is set to come out on Feb. 5, 2019.