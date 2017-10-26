The Cutest Video You'll See Today: Fiona the Baby Hippo Chows Down on a Pumpkin

Hippos don’t have their own version of the infamous PSL (yet), but baby hippo Fiona has found the next best thing: just plain ol’ pumpkin.

The Cincinnati Zoo recently treated Fiona and her family to the autumnal snack. The beloved hippo squad was given raw pumpkin to chow down on in celebration of HallZOOween, the zoo’s annual Halloween celebration. While the hippos and other animals get pumpkin, human visitors to the zoo get the chance to do some early trick-or-treating among the animals.

This was Fiona’s first taste of the spooky snack, and, as you can, tell she was a big fan. The little hippo happily chomped up all of her pumpkin pieces, while Mom and Dad gorged on whole gourds.

Fiona tried her new favorite food just in time because today (Oct. 26) is National Pumpkin Day!

October has been a big month for Fiona: Not only did she get her first delicious taste of pumpkin, she also photobombed her first marriage proposal, an important rite of passage for any celebrity critter.

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for us in November.