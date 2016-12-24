Watch Out, Rudolph! Finland Introduces an App to Help Drivers Avoid Hitting Reindeer

Grandma may have gotten run over by a reindeer, but thanks to a new app, Santa’s sleigh team doesn’t have to fear a similar fate.

According to the Associated Press, Finland has introduced an innovative way to reduce estimated 4,000 reindeer-related accidents on the road each year with a smartphone app. Called “Porokello,” meaning “Reindeer Bell,” the app allows drivers to tap their phone screens to register any reindeer spotted near roads. Other drivers will receive warnings if they are approaching an area where the animals have been spotted for one hour after the sighting is registered.

The latest effort to save the approximately 300,000 reindeer that roam about the wilderness of Lapland comes after methods such as spray-painting antlers with fluorescent colors and hanging reflectors on the animals’ necks failed.

The app, however, is showing promise. According to AP, there were 300 less reindeer accidents in the area in the last month compared to the same month in 2015.

The conservation project launched in June when 1,000 smartphones with the app were given to professional drivers. Still, it’s far from foolproof.

“It’s important for the drivers to understand that there might a reindeer even if there is not a warning,” Maria Timo-Huhtala, who helped develop the app, told the AP. “We have quite well covered the roads in Lapland with the system, but it’s still not 100 percent.”

Jaakko Ylinampa, head of a local business center, says the app can help protect the animals, which are bred for their meat, milk and fur, while traveling on dark and icy roads.

“If there are reindeer, [drivers] reduce speed,” Ylinampa said. “When they have passed the warning place, then they can get back to the normal speed again.”