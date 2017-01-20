Thank You Westminster Kennel Club: Finally, There Is a Fantasy Sport for Dog Lovers

Fantasy Football sound likes fun, but for those who don’t know or care about the intricacies of sports, this online competition is inaccessible.

Now there is a fantasy sport that everyone can get on board with: Professional Dog Picking.

In partnership with the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Purina Pro Plan has created the Purina Pro Plan $1 Million Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Bracket Challenge.

All animal lovers have to do is visit www.DogShowBracket.com and pick one winner for each of the seven groups (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Sporting, Herding, Working and Terrier) and the dog that will win Best in Show. Those who guess each one correctly have a chance to take home $1 million (with the prize being evenly split among all winners).

After making your picks, all that’s left to do is to watch the 141th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. EST and Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. EST to enjoy the pups and see if your canine knowledge reigns supreme.

So study up, choose wisely, and get ready for a little canine competition.