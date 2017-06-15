8 Adorable Father’s Day Gifts for the Cat Dad in Your Life

Since kitties don’t usually buy gifts, make sure to treat the cat dad in your life on Father’s Day

By @kbendernyc

SPACE CASE

A cat dad’s feline can be anything it wants to be, including an astronaut.

Buy it! Cat Enamel Astronaut Pin, $10; etsy.com

KITTY NOIR

This sleek candle burns down to a creepy-cute surprise cat dads will love.

Buy it! Kisa Cat Candle, $34; uncommongoods.com

THE MOST IMPORTANT MEAL OF THE DAY

You are what you eat, so this gift will get you one step closer to becoming a cat.

Buy it! Cat Egg Mold, $9.99; uncommongoods.com

SWEET STORAGE

Tell your dad to be prepared to get compliments from cats and humans when he puts on this backpack.

Buy it! Moolecole Canvas Backpack, $21.95; amazon.com

PET ON THE GO

Never leave your cat or your wallet behind with this handy kitty carrier

Buy it! Perfect Pouch, $19.95; buypurrfectpouch.com

SUPER SHIRT

What if Batman was really into cats instead? This shirt has the answers.

Buy it! Cat Dad Shirt, $19.99; etsy.com

FURRY AND FANCY

The boardroom won’t be able to get over this adorable accessory.

Buy it! Adult Neck Tie Cat Monochrome, $16; etsy.com

CAT ON THE HAT

Add the perfect feline spin to the classic dad hat style with this Dad's Day gift.

Buy it! I Like Cats Dad Hat, $20; etsy.com

