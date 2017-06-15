8 Adorable Father’s Day Gifts for the Cat Dad in Your Life
Since kitties don’t usually buy gifts, make sure to treat the cat dad in your life on Father’s Day
SPACE CASE
A cat dad’s feline can be anything it wants to be, including an astronaut.
Buy it! Cat Enamel Astronaut Pin, $10; etsy.com
KITTY NOIR
This sleek candle burns down to a creepy-cute surprise cat dads will love.
Buy it! Kisa Cat Candle, $34; uncommongoods.com
THE MOST IMPORTANT MEAL OF THE DAY
You are what you eat, so this gift will get you one step closer to becoming a cat.
Buy it! Cat Egg Mold, $9.99; uncommongoods.com
SWEET STORAGE
Tell your dad to be prepared to get compliments from cats and humans when he puts on this backpack.
Buy it! Moolecole Canvas Backpack, $21.95; amazon.com
PET ON THE GO
Never leave your cat or your wallet behind with this handy kitty carrier
Buy it! Perfect Pouch, $19.95; buypurrfectpouch.com
SUPER SHIRT
What if Batman was really into cats instead? This shirt has the answers.
Buy it! Cat Dad Shirt, $19.99; etsy.com
FURRY AND FANCY
The boardroom won’t be able to get over this adorable accessory.
Buy it! Adult Neck Tie Cat Monochrome, $16; etsy.com
CAT ON THE HAT
Add the perfect feline spin to the classic dad hat style with this Dad's Day gift.
Buy it! I Like Cats Dad Hat, $20; etsy.com